Nancy Lynch earns $209,406 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Nancy Lynch, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Assoc Vice Chancellor in the G Serv/Legal Affairs department. Lynch is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Lynch made $209,405.84 in 2020. This employee's salary is 193% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lynch has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/1/1997.