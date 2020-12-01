Mimmi Fulmer earns $125,780 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mimmi Fulmer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Meadwitter School Of Music department. Fulmer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Fulmer made $125,779.90 in 2020. This employee's salary is 76% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fulmer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/1/1985.