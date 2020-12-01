 Skip to main content
Michael Sheets earns $175,167 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Michael Sheets, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Smph/Biomolec Chem/Biomol Chm department. Sheets is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sheets made $175,166.52 in 2020. This employee's salary is 145% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sheets has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/1/1996.

