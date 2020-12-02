Michael Roszkowski earns $98,517 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Michael Roszkowski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Tech Srv Cons/Adm in the Doit/Ais/Iam department. Roszkowski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Roszkowski made $98,516.80 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Roszkowski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/18/2005.