Michael Ritter earns $50,514 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Michael Ritter, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Clinical Asst Prof in the Smph\Pediatrics\Air department. Ritter is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Ritter made $50,514.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ritter has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/1/1998.

