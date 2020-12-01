Michael Maass earns $27,237 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Michael Maass, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Custodian in the Finaa/Facilty Svcs/Custodl Svc department. Maass is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Maass made $27,176.01 in 2020. This employee's salary is 62% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $60.68 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Maass has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 1/25/1987.