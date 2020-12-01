Matthew Sanders earns $130,916 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Matthew Sanders, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Asst Acd Pgm Dir in the L&S/Chemistry/Chemistry department. Sanders is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sanders made $130,915.92 in 2020. This employee's salary is 83% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sanders has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/1/1985.