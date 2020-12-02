Mary Weber earns $46,952 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Weber, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Memorial User Services department. Weber is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Weber made $46,952.05 in 2020. This employee's salary is 34% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Weber has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/4/1985.