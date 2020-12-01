 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Weaver-Klees earns $75,720 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Weaver-Klees earns $75,720 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Weaver-Klees, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the Ath/General Operatns/Acad Serv department. Weaver-Klees is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Weaver-Klees made $75,720.46 in 2020. This employee's salary is 6% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Weaver-Klees has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1983.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How winter storms are formed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics