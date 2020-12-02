Mary Possin earns $80,340 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Possin, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the Engr/Acad Affrs/Stu Serv Ctr department. Possin is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Possin made $80,339.52 in 2020. This employee's salary is 12% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Possin has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/28/2002.