Mary Lavin earns $61,844 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Mary Lavin, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Outreach Prog Mgr I in the Phuture Phoenix Program department. Lavin is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Lavin made $56,743.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 14% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $5,100.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Lavin has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 5/6/2015.

