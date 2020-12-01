 Skip to main content
Mary Knasinski earns $51,393 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Mary Knasinski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the Enmgt Panther Acad Supp Servs department. Knasinski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Knasinski made $51,393.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 28% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Knasinski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 6/1/2001.

