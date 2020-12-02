 Skip to main content
Mary Halloran earns $168,615 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Halloran, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Integrative Biology department. Halloran is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Halloran made $168,615.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 136% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Halloran has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/1/2000.

