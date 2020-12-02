 Skip to main content
Mary Gillis earns $655 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Gillis, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Research Spec in the Smph/Biomolec Chem/Biomol Chm department. Gillis is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gillis made $654.79 in 2020. This employee's salary is 99% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Gillis has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/8/1991.

