Mary Gessler earns $56,271 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Gessler, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Student Serv Coord in the Educ/Educ Policy Studies department. Gessler is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gessler made $56,271.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 21% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Gessler has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/21/1972.

