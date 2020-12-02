Mary Condon earns $65,496 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Mary Condon, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Student Services Cord in the Educ/Academic Services department. Condon is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Condon made $65,495.84 in 2020. This employee's salary is 8% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Condon has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/1/1993.