Martin Gottschalk earns $78,528 at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2020

Martin Gottschalk, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside, held the position of Associate Professor in the Criminal Justice department. Gottschalk is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Gottschalk made $74,777.78 in 2020. This employee's salary is 10% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $3,750.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Gottschalk has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 7/1/2019.