Marlon Mundt earns $123,220 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Marlon Mundt, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Associate Professor in the Smph/Family Med/Res Grants department. Mundt is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Mundt made $123,220.02 in 2020. This employee's salary is 72% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mundt has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/21/1996.