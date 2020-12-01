Marie Ritscher earns $57,219 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Marie Ritscher, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Associate Professor in the Ext/Yfcd/Yth/Cyd/Comm Yth Dev department. Ritscher is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Ritscher made $57,218.56 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ritscher has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/1/1985.