 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret Birrenkott earns $240,636 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Margaret Birrenkott earns $240,636 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Margaret Birrenkott, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dir, Business Serv/M in the Smph/Radiology/Radiology department. Birrenkott is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Birrenkott made $240,636.29 in 2020. This employee's salary is 236% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Birrenkott has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/27/1975.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics