Margaret Birrenkott earns $240,636 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Margaret Birrenkott, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Dir, Business Serv/M in the Smph/Radiology/Radiology department. Birrenkott is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Birrenkott made $240,636.29 in 2020. This employee's salary is 236% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Birrenkott has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/27/1975.