Marcia Padilla earns $50,789 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Marcia Padilla, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Program Spec in the Vcrge/Molec Bio/Molec Bio department. Padilla is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Padilla made $50,788.98 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Padilla has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/1/2020.

