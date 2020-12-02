 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lore Slattery earns $44,550 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Lore Slattery earns $44,550 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Lore Slattery, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Univ Exec Staff Asst in the Student Affairs department. Slattery is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Slattery made $44,540.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $8.85 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Slattery has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 9/16/1985.

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics