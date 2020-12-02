Lore Slattery earns $44,550 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Lore Slattery, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Univ Exec Staff Asst in the Student Affairs department. Slattery is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Slattery made $44,540.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $8.85 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Slattery has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 9/16/1985.