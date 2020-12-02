 Skip to main content
Lisa Switalski earns $51,034 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Lisa Switalski, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Univ Svc Prg Assoc in the Letsci/Adminstrtn/Admin department. Switalski is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Switalski made $51,033.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Switalski has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 5/22/1980.

