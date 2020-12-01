Lisa Johnson earns $48,478 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Lisa Johnson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Outreach Specialist in the Ext/Anr/Agr/Hort/Horticulture department. Johnson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Johnson made $48,477.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 32% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Johnson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/19/1999.