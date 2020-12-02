Lisa Bratzke earns $141,891 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Lisa Bratzke, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Associate Professor in the Nur/Faculty Affairs/Admin department. Bratzke is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Bratzke made $141,891.16 in 2020. This employee's salary is 98% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bratzke has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/11/2013.