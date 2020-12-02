Linda Toonen earns $52,967 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2020

Linda Toonen, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, held the position of Senior Lecturer in the Humanities department. Toonen is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Toonen made $46,416.51 in 2020. This employee's salary is 26% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $6,550.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Toonen has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay since 9/5/1989.