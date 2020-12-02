Linda Johnson earns $98,730 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Linda Johnson, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Clin Nurse Spec in the Uhs/Cl Svcs/Primary Care department. Johnson is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Johnson made $98,730.48 in 2020. This employee's salary is 38% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Johnson has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 3/14/1994.