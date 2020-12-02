 Skip to main content
Laura Fisk earns $96,306 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Laura Fisk, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Human Resources Spec in the L&S/Administration/Admin department. Fisk is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Fisk made $96,305.93 in 2020. This employee's salary is 35% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fisk has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 6/13/2008.

