Kurt Rongstad earns $76,647 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kurt Rongstad, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Clinical Professor in the Smph/Ortho&Rehab/Ortho department. Rongstad is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Rongstad made $76,647.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 7% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Rongstad has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/1/1998.