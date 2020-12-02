Kurt Dejongh earns $67,699 at University of Wisconsin-System Wide in 2020

Kurt Dejongh, an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide, held the position of Is Sys Dev Srv Senior in the Information Technology department. Dejongh is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Dejongh made $67,698.96 in 2020. This employee's salary is 5% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-System Wide. Dejongh has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-System Wide since 10/7/1985.