Kurt Beilman earns $115,140 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kurt Beilman, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Sr Facilities Engr in the Fp&M/Pp/Fac/Mgmt & Assessment department. Beilman is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Beilman made $115,140.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 61% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Beilman has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/28/2006.

