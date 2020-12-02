Kumar Sridharan earns $179,425 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kumar Sridharan, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the Engr/Engineering Physics department. Sridharan is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Sridharan made $179,424.64 in 2020. This employee's salary is 151% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sridharan has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 1/1/1993.