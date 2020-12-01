Kim Kriewaldt earns $65,983 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kim Kriewaldt, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Instrumentation Tech in the Engr/Engineering Physics department. Kriewaldt is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kriewaldt made $65,983.46 in 2020. This employee's salary is 8% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kriewaldt has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/27/1997.