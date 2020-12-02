Kevin Smith earns $88,740 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kevin Smith, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Engr Spec Supervisor in the Fp&M/Pp Shop/Work Coord Branch department. Smith is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Smith made $80,147.81 in 2020. This employee's salary is 24% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $8,592.08 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Smith has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/13/1984.