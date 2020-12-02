 Skip to main content
Kent Hamele earns $50,859 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kent Hamele, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Resourc Sup Tech S in the G Serv/Univ Relatn/Marketing department. Hamele is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hamele made $50,859.36 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hamele has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/10/1989.

