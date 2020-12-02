Kendall Schneider earns $54,106 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kendall Schneider, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Instrument Maker-Adv in the L&S/Chemistry/Chemistry department. Schneider is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Schneider made $53,817.19 in 2020. This employee's salary is 24% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $288.99 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Schneider has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/1985.