Kelli Miller earns $63,360 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Kelli Miller, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Sr Develop Specialist in the Gea/Development/Devlpmnt department. Miller is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Miller made $63,359.75 in 2020. This employee's salary is 11% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Miller has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 9/6/2005.

