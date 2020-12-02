 Skip to main content
Kay Steiner earns $102,819 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kay Steiner, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Compr Cons/Adm in the G Serv/Data Manage & Analysis department. Steiner is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Steiner made $102,819.20 in 2020. This employee's salary is 44% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Steiner has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 4/11/1988.

