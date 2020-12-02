Kathleen Neitzel earns $47,662 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Kathleen Neitzel, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Admin Telecom Spec in the Doit/Network Aps/Group Ofc department. Neitzel is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Neitzel made $46,500.16 in 2020. This employee's salary is 33% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $1,162.07 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Neitzel has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 9/25/1986.