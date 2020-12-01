Karen Rosneck earns $40,548 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Karen Rosneck, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Libry Ser Asst - Adv in the Libr\Central Technical Service department. Rosneck is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Rosneck made $40,548.22 in 2020. This employee's salary is 43% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Rosneck has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/27/1987.