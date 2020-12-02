Kara Horst earns $39,934 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Kara Horst, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Hr Asst in the Stuaff University Recreation department. Horst is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Horst made $39,894.40 in 2020. This employee's salary is 44% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $39.75 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Horst has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 6/27/1994.