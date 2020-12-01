 Skip to main content
Julie Kline earns $80,715 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Julie Kline, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Dis Admin Prgm Spec in the Letsci/Clacs/Clacs department. Kline is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kline made $75,607.50 in 2020. This employee's salary is 13% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $5,107.93 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Kline has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 4/1/1988.

