Joseph Devine earns $77,686 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Joseph Devine, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Is Sys Dev Srv Spec in the Finaa Uits App Development department. Devine is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Devine made $77,686.40 in 2020. This employee's salary is 9% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Devine has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 4/27/1993.