Joseph Bellissimo earns $50,514 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Joseph Bellissimo, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Clinical Asst Prof in the Smph/Medicine/Cardiology department. Bellissimo is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Bellissimo made $50,514.00 in 2020. This employee's salary is 29% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bellissimo has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/1/2018.