Jonathan Kenoyer earns $161,653 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jonathan Kenoyer, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Professor in the L&S/Anthropology/Anthro department. Kenoyer is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Kenoyer made $161,652.94 in 2020. This employee's salary is 126% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kenoyer has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 8/1/1985.