John Hare earns $85,963 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

John Hare, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Sys Dev Srv Spec in the Doit/Ais/Web Platforms&Solut department. Hare is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hare made $85,963.20 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hare has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/17/2004.