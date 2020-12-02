 Skip to main content
John Hare earns $85,963 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

John Hare, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Is Sys Dev Srv Spec in the Doit/Ais/Web Platforms&Solut department. Hare is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hare made $85,963.20 in 2020. This employee's salary is 20% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hare has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 5/17/2004.

