Joe Essuman earns $88,195 at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2020

Joe Essuman, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, held the position of Professor in the Cgs Social Sci And Business department. Essuman is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Essuman made $80,545.07 in 2020. This employee's salary is 23% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $7,650.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Essuman has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee since 8/29/1988.