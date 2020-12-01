 Skip to main content
Joann Rife earns $116,269 at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2020

Joann Rife, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, held the position of Dir, Plan & Const/L in the Facilities Management Admin department. Rife is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Rife made $116,268.86 in 2020. This employee's salary is 62% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Rife has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh since 3/3/1997.

