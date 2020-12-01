 Skip to main content
Joan Miller earns $42,196 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Joan Miller, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Medical Pro Asst Asso in the Smph/Pathol-Lab Med/Anat Path department. Miller is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Miller made $42,196.15 in 2020. This employee's salary is 41% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Miller has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 12/17/1984.

