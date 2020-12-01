 Skip to main content
Jennifer Hergenrother earns $69,214 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

Jennifer Hergenrother, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Pay & Ben Specialist Advanced in the Dcs/Admin & Finance/Admin Gen department. Hergenrother is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Hergenrother made $68,673.62 in 2020. This employee's salary is 3% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $540.24 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Hergenrother has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2/11/1985.

